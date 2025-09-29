Emergency responders work the scene outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints following a shooting and fire in Grand Blanc, Mich., Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Lukas Katilius/The Flint Journal via AP)

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is among leaders in the state responding to the deadly shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township Sundayy. She says her heart is breaking for the community and she’s grateful to the first responders who took action quickly.

Forty-year-old Thomas Sanford is blamed for killing at least four people and injuring several others when he drove a vehicle into the front of the church, started shooting with an assault rifle and set the church on fire before being killed by responding police.

Oregon Sues Trump Administration Over Deployment Of National Guard Troops

Previous article

Russian Drone And Missile Attack On Ukraine Kills At Least 4 People And Wounds 70

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL