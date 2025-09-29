Emergency responders work the scene outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints following a shooting and fire in Grand Blanc, Mich., Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Lukas Katilius/The Flint Journal via AP)

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is among leaders in the state responding to the deadly shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township Sundayy. She says her heart is breaking for the community and she’s grateful to the first responders who took action quickly.

Forty-year-old Thomas Sanford is blamed for killing at least four people and injuring several others when he drove a vehicle into the front of the church, started shooting with an assault rifle and set the church on fire before being killed by responding police.