Michigan Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Billion Jackpot

(AP) — Someone bought a winning ticket for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot at a grocery store outside of Detroit. The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball of 24. The ticket that won the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history was sold at a Kroger store in the Detroit suburb of Novi. A spokeswoman for the grocery chain congratulated the winner for “waking up to life-changing news this morning.” The win came just two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.

 

