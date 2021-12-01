Michigan Teen Charged In Oxford High School Shooting

An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy hugs family members of a student in the parking lot of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(AP) — A 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with murder, terrorism and other crimes for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at a Michigan high school.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald did not reveal a possible motive for Tuesday’s violence at Oxford High School. She declined to comment when pressed about whether she believed the victims were specifically targeted. But she said the shooting was premediated, based in part on a “mountain of digital evidence” collected by police.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun in a school hallway. At least seven other people were injured. Crumbley is charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorism causing death. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney who could comment.