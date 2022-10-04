Micron To Bring Microchip Plant To Upstate New York

FILE - A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va. Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising a $100 billion investment and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer confirmed the company's plan to The Associated Press after speaking to its leaders. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

(AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, will open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured to the Syracuse area with a generous set of federal state and local incentives, including up to $5.5 billion in state tax credits over 20 years. The announcement comes months after Congress passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry. Companies like Micron manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.