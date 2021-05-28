NATIONAL

Microsoft Warns Of New Cyberattack By Russian Hackers

By 18 views
0

Microsoft says Russian hackers have launched a new attack against U.S. government agencies. The company said Thursday the Russian-based group behind last year’s SolarWinds attack appears to be targeting federal agencies and other organizations.

The hacking group reportedly launched its new campaign after it gained access to an email marketing service used by a government agency. Microsoft says the hackers appear to be targeting agencies involved in foreign policy in an effort to gather intelligence.

Heavy Traffic Expected This Memorial Day Weekend

Previous article

Vigil Held For Mass Shooting Victims

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL