Mid-December Arrival Expected For Soon-To-Be Scrapped USS JFK

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Officials with a top ship dismantling company at the Port of Brownsville are tentatively planning for a mid-December arrival for the USS John F. Kennedy.

International Shipbreaking has the contract to scrap what is the last conventionally-powered supercarrier in the U.S. Navy fleet. The 55-year-old aircraft carrier was decommissioned in 2007 and has been sitting in the Philadelphia Naval Yard from where it will be towed to its final destination at the Port of Brownsville.

If the mid-December timeline is correct, the USS JFK will arrive about a year and four months after the USS Kitty Hawk, which International Shipbreaking is still dismantling. And like there was for the Kitty Hawk, the company tells the Brownsville Herald there will be a proper ceremony honoring the ship and the veterans who served on it.