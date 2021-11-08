LOCALTRENDING

Mid Valley Woman Killed In High-Speed Car Crash

A Mercedes woman was killed in a high-speed one-vehicle crash in Weslaco early Monday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 46-year-old Elizabeth Romo Mendoza was speeding on FM 1015 when she lost control of her Chevrolet Aveo on a curve near Estero Llano Grande State Park.

The car swerved off the road and smashed into a tree, trapping Mendoza inside. First responders were able to get her out but she had succumbed to major injuries.

The DPS did not indicate if Mendoza had been driving while intoxicated.

