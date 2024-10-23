Middle East Latest: Sirens Sound Across Tel Aviv As Projectiles Are Intercepted Near Blinken’s Hotel

Air raid sirens echoed across Tel Aviv on Wednesday as United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to end a visit. Smoke, apparently from an intercepted projectile, could be seen in the sky above the hotel where Blinken was staying.

Blinken urged Israel to use its recent tactical victories against Hamas to seek a war-ending deal and bring back dozens of hostages, before leaving Wednesday for Saudi Arabia as part of his 11th visit to the region since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Both sides appear to be dug in. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to annihilate Hamas and recover dozens of hostages held by the group. Hamas says it will only release the captives in return for a lasting cease-fire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led militants blew holes in Israel’s security fence and stormed in, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting another 250. Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between militants and civilians. The war has destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced about 90% of its population of 2.3 million people.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization postponed the third phase of a polio vaccine campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip, saying the current conditions made it “impossible for families to safely bring their children for vaccination.”

___

Here’s the latest:

Israel’s defense minister says an attack on Iran would show its military’s readiness

JERUSALEM — Israel’s defense minister told a group of pilots Wednesday that an Israeli attack on Iran would demonstrate the “preparation and readiness” of the country’s air force.

“After we attack in Iran, both in the State of Israel and in other places will understand what your preparation process includes, and your preparation and readiness,” Yoav Gallant told air force pilots and operators at the Hatzerim airbase in southern Israel. “The Air Force is a key element in this matter and anyone who tries to harm us will be harmed.”

It was the latest statement from Israel’s leadership to suggest that the country plans to retaliate with force against Iran for the Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel Oct. 1.

Israel’s options range from symbolic strikes on military targets to crippling attacks on Iran’s vital oil industry or its secretive and heavily fortified nuclear program, an option US President Joe Biden has urged Israel against.

Blinken to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet Wednesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh as tensions in the region continue to intensify with no breakthrough on a ceasefire deal.

The meeting is one of many Blinken will have with Arab officials in the next few days as the U.S. struggles to achieve some sort of progress just two weeks before the presidential election and in the final stretch of President Joe Biden’s administration.

The two are expected to discuss the growing concerns over humanitarian aide for Gaza as well as a post-war plan for Palestinians.