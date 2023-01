A student has been charged after being suspected of posting a threat against Ringgold Middle School. Officials with the Rio Grande City Grulla school district say it was a parent who made them aware of a Snapchat picture of a handgun and the words – don’t go to school tomorrow.

School district police officers were able to identify the poster, who was arrested Thursday morning. The teenager is charged with making a terroristic threat. That’s a Class B misdemeanor.