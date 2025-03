A pair of illegal immigrants, accused of a violent home invasion up in Bulverde, have been caught more than one-thousand miles away in rural South Carolina.

The U-S Marshals tracked down and arrested Darwin Lopez-Villeda and Alexis Velasquez-Lanza. They’re accused of forcing their way into a home, tying up the family and beating them before stealing their stuff. They’ll both be hauled back here to be tried on charges of assault and kidnapping.