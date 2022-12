A small group of migrants discuss whether or not to cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and surrender to the Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

A small group of migrants discuss whether or not to cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and surrender to the Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

The first two buses of migrants from El Paso are expected to arrive in Dallas this week. The buses are part of a strategy by the border city to send migrants to places with major airports so they could travel to other parts of the country.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser says 25-hundred migrants are entering the city every day, and declared an emergency over the number of people sleeping on the streets. Migrants are also being bussed to Houston, Denver, and Phoenix.