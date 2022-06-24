Migrant Caravan In South Mexico Demands Corridor To Border

(AP) — An estimated 2,000 migrants have walked out of the southern Mexico city of Tapachula in a caravan. They say they’re not interested in visas and permits the government has issued in efforts to dissolve other caravans. Instead they call for buses to the U.S. border.

The latest group comes just two weeks after an even larger one left Tapachula. Most of those migrants were issued temporary documents allowing them to continue north through Mexico. But migrants walking Friday say that authorities in other parts of Mexico haven’t respected those documents and many migrants were returned to the south.