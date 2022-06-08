Migrant Caravan On The Move In Southern Mexico

Migrants, many from Central American and Venezuela, walk along the Huehuetan highway in Chiapas state, Mexico, early Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The group left Tapachula on Monday, tired of waiting to normalize their status in a region with little work and still far from their ultimate goal of reaching the United States. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(AP) — Several thousand migrants have started walking through southern Mexico, covering ground before the heat of the day — and while authorities show no signs yet of trying to stop them. The largest migrant caravan of the year provides a live illustration to regional leaders meeting in Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas of the challenges governments face in managing immigration flows. Many of the migrants themselves on Tuesday had more pressing concerns, such as getting their families to safety and finding work. Mexico has tried to contain migrants to the south, far from the U.S. border.