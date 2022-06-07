Migrant Caravan Sets Out In Southern Mexico

Migrants walk past Mexican National Guards as they leave the city of Tapachula in Chiapas state, Mexico, early Monday, June 6, 2022. Several thousand migrants set out walking in the rain early Monday in southern Mexico, tired of waiting to normalize their status in a region with little work still far from their ultimate goal of reaching the United States. (AP Photo/Isabel Mateos)

(AP) — Several thousand migrants have set out walking in the rain in southern Mexico, tired of waiting to normalize their status in a region with little work and still far from their ultimate goal of reaching the United States. Their advocates said they wanted to call attention to their plight, timing it with this week’s Summit of the America’s in Los Angeles. The group of an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 migrants is the largest to attempt to leave southern Mexico this year. Mexican authorities have eventually broken up the others through a mix of force and offers to more quickly resolve their cases.