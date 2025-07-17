Migrant Charities Attacked

President Biden’s immigration policy continues to be debated on Capitol Hill. Congressional republicans used a hearing this week to suggest that the former administration was working with charities to facilitate human smuggling.

Texas Congressman August Pfluger said that, over the last four years, there were policies in place that allowed more than 13 million people to cross our borders. He sits on the House Homeland Security committee which, last month, expanded a probe into more than 200 charities across the country that are suspected of using taxpayer funds to support illegal immigration.