Migrant Child Who Died In Harlingen Border Patrol Custody Born With Heart Problems

A migrant child who died at the Border Patrol station in Harlingen Wednesday had been born with heart problems. That’s what the 8-year-old girl’s father has told the Honduran consul, according to an Associated Press report.

The CBP had issued a statement Wednesday saying the girl suffered a “medical emergency”, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of her death.

The CBP’s internal affairs office is also conducting a death investigation focusing on conditions at the Harlingen Border Patrol station. The AP reports the girl was Panamanian and had traveled to the U.S. with her parents who are Honduran.