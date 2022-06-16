Migrant Crossings At US Border Rise For 4th Straight Month

A group of migrants stand next to the border wall as they wait to get taken away by the Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, Texas, Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)