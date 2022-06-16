NATIONAL

Migrant Crossings At US Border Rise For 4th Straight Month

A group of migrants stand next to the border wall as they wait to get taken away by the Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, Texas, Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

(AP) — U.S. border authorities stopped migrants more often on the southern border for a fourth straight month in May, apparently unaffected by expectations that pandemic-era limits on asylum may be lifted. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that migrants were stopped more than 239,000 times last month, up 2% from April Recent months are the busiest in decades, but comparisons to pre-pandemic levels are complicated because migrants expelled under a public health authority known as Title 42 face no legal consequences, encouraging repeat attempts. Title 42 was set to expire May 23 but a judge has kept it in effect.

 

