FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

President-elect Trump is vowing a mass deportation of illegal immigrants, which has some farmers worried about a lack of manpower to pick the crops.

Texas Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales says that agriculture workers should not be the focus. He joined the weekend talk shows to say that convicted criminals should be targeted. Some Democratic leaders are standing against the president-elect.

The governor of Massachusetts says that state police will not assist with deportation efforts.