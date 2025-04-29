Migrant Detention Camp

President Trump’s “border czar” says that illegal immigrant families will soon be housed at Fort Bliss, near El Paso, which is poised to become a deportation hub. Tom Homan pushed back on critics, who call the facility a “jail.” They’re open-air “family resident centers,” he says, with child psychologists and pediatricians.

The current proposal is to house about one-thousand detainees at Fort Bliss for a two-month-long “evaluation period.” If that works, it could reportedly be expanded to house up to ten-thousand illegal immigrants.