Immigration raids are gaining steam, but with that come concerns about the holding facilities used by the federal government.

Activists say they’re busting at the seams. Sergio Perez, who heads the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law, says the holding facilities were never meant to be used to hold this many people for this long.

Expansion, in Texas, is coming. Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham says the state is prepared to build its own “Alligator Alcatraz.”