Migrant Detentions Up In The RGV, Down Elsewhere Along The Border

The number of undocumented immigrants being detained across the entire southwest border continues to decline, but not in our region.

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector are continuing to see record numbers of migrants crossing the border – 45,324 migrants were encountered in October, a 157 percent increase from the same month last year.

A new CBP news release says the majority of the migrants detained were families and single adults from Central America. The largest of that group was from Honduras. But on the national level, Border Patrol agents are detaining fewer migrants.

The 164,300 migrant encounters across the entire border in October were a 14 percent decline from September, and the September number was down from August.