Migrant Group Has Departed JBCC; Another Flight Being Monitored

Dozens of migrants from Venezuela who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard have departed from a temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security says all of the migrants have transitioned into alternative housing or left the commonwealth for opportunities in other states.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took credit for last month’s drop-off to turn attention to the illegal immigrant crisis at the southern border.

Officials on Nantucket are keeping an eye on a charter flight that’s scheduled to land on Tuesday, which they believe could be a similar operation being carried out.