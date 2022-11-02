Migrant Killed In Crash Of Smuggling Truck North Of La Joya

A human smuggling run turned deadly north of La Joya this morning after a pickup truck driver tried to outrun law enforcement.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a DPS trooper saw a pickup truck run a red light, tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off. As the trooper pursued, the pickup hit a dirt road and rolled, throwing all 12 immigrants out of the truck.

One of the victims was killed. the others along with the driver were taken to the hospital. Their conditions haven’t been released.