Migrant Lawsuit Tossed

An illegal immigrant, caught sneaking into Texas, has lost his lawsuit against the state.

Luis Aparicio tried to claim that Operation Lone Star was sexist. Men, he claimed, were taken into custody by State Troopers while women were not being prosecuted for criminal trespassing. That, he argued, as a violation of the Constitution’s Equal Protection clause.

The lower courts were divided, despite testimony that the women were still being turned over to the Border Patrol for deportation. Today, the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the case.