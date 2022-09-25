Migrant Smuggling-By-Plan Attempt Stopped In McAllen

For the third time in a little more than three weeks, authorities in the Valley have stopped a migrant smuggling plane from taking off.

Responding to a tip Friday, Border Patrol agents and DPS troopers grounded a twin-engine plane with 19 migrants aboard at McCreery Aviation in McAllen. A DPS news release says the tipster called after seeing three vehicles dropping off groups of people near the aircraft.

Authorities boarded the plane and detained 12 men and 7 women from Central America. It was about two weeks earlier, also at McCreery Aviation, when authorities detained 9 undocumented immigrants. A week before that, 12 migrants were stopped from flying out of South Texas International Airport in Edinburg.