LOCALTRENDING

Migrant Smuggling Run Turns Deadly In Brooks County

jsalinasBy 255 views
0

Two migrants were killed and a dozen others injured when a speeding pickup truck lost control and crashed in Brooks County this past weekend.

The 14 migrants were packed into a Ford F-150 that was being pursued by Brooks County sheriff’s deputies Saturday night when the driver lost control on a curve and the truck rolled. One of the migrants died at the scene, another died at a hospital in Kingsville.

The driver ran off and is still being sought. The Texas DPS says the 14 migrants being smuggled were from Mexico and Guatemala.

2nd Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Human Smuggling Crash

Previous article

LA Politicians To Lose Committee Positions Over Race Scandal

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL