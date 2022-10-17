Migrant Smuggling Run Turns Deadly In Brooks County

Two migrants were killed and a dozen others injured when a speeding pickup truck lost control and crashed in Brooks County this past weekend.

The 14 migrants were packed into a Ford F-150 that was being pursued by Brooks County sheriff’s deputies Saturday night when the driver lost control on a curve and the truck rolled. One of the migrants died at the scene, another died at a hospital in Kingsville.

The driver ran off and is still being sought. The Texas DPS says the 14 migrants being smuggled were from Mexico and Guatemala.