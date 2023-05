Officials are confirming the death of a migrant who was in U.S. custody. Reports say a 17-year-old migrant traveling from Honduras without a parent or guardian died in an Office of Refugee Resettlement facility in Florida Wednesday.

An investigation by a medical examiner is currently underway. Health and Human Services in a statement said it was “deeply saddened” by the tragic loss and is in touch with the teen’s family. The death occurred just before the end of Title 42 Thursday night.