Migrant Woman Suffers Medical Emergency, Dies In Harlingen Border Patrol Custody

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A migrant woman who’d been in Border Patrol custody for less than a day died after suffering a medical emergency inside the agency’s Harlingen station.

According to the CBP, Border Patrol agents detained the 29-year-old woman and her family Sunday night, and the next evening the woman suffered a medical emergency.

A CBP statement says she was treated by a detention center medical team, then transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The statement did not specify the medical emergency nor what the woman’s condition was when she was detained.

The Harlingen Border Patrol station is also where an 8-year-old Panamanian girl died a little more than three months ago. An outside investigation determined that proper medical protocols were not in place at the detention center that could have prevented the girl’s death.