Migrants Cross Border Amid Legal Uncertainty On Asylum Rule

A Border Patrol agent instructs migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

(AP) — Many migrants crossing the border from Mexico are oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on an emergency legal provision that denies them a chance to seek asylum on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Justice Department hopes to avoid last-minute scrambling over the weekend. It has asked a federal judge to rule by Friday on whether to keep the provision in place.

A judge in Lafayette, Louisiana, has said he would decide by Monday, when the public health authority known as Title 42 is scheduled to expire.