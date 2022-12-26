Migrants Dropped Near VP Harris Home On Frigid Christmas Eve

This image provided by WJLA shows migrant families as they get on to a bus to transport them from near the Vice President's residence to an area church after they arrived in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Local organizers in Washington say three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement. (WJLA via AP)

(AP) — Local organizers in Washington say three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response, says the buses that arrived late Saturday were carrying around 110 to 130 people. Some were wearing T-shirts despite temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Fahrenheit (-9 degrees Celsius). It was the coldest Christmas Eve on record for Washington. Organizers had buses ready to take the migrants to a church where they stayed the night.