Migrants Find Themselves Stranded Abroad By New US Policy

A line in a field divides Mexico, right, from Guatemala, near El Ceibo, in northern Guatemala, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Central American migrants who seek U.S. asylum were deported by air from the U.S. to Mexico, then crossed into Guatemala by land to El Ceibo after being denied a chance to seek asylum under a pandemic-related ban. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)

(AP) — Karla Leiva finds herself at a migrant shelter near the Guatemala-Mexico border with her 5-year-old daughter Zoe. They had been in three countries in the past 24 hours, none of them their own.

The Hondurans were swept up in the latest U.S. government effort to deter migrants and asylum-seekers from arriving at its southern border. While some migrants are flown directly to their Central American nations, the U.S. government has started flying some to southern Mexico, where where Mexican authorities carry them the rest of the way to Guatemala’s border, even if they’re not Guatemalan.