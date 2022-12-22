NATIONAL

Migrants Flee More Countries, Regardless Of US Policies

jsalinasBy 14 views
0
Migrants walk towards the US-Mexico border in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

(AP) — A Trump-era ban on asylum that was granted a brief extension by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday was one of the U.S. policies affecting migrants’ decisions to leave their homes.

The last eight years show how an extraordinary convergence of inequality, civil strife and natural disasters also have been prompting millions to leave Latin America, Europe and Africa. Since 2017, the United States has been the world’s top destination for asylum-seekers, the United Nations says.

 

Temperatures Fall Far And Fast As Winter Storm Threatens US

Previous article

International Migration Drove US Population Growth In 2022

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL