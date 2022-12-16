Migrants Gather In Mexico As End Nears For US Asylum Limits

People line up inside the migrant welcome center across from the bus station in Brownsville, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Volunteers from Team Brownville at the center handed out food and necessities, like toothpaste and socks, to migrants that U.S. officials detained and released across the street. Most of Friday's group said they were from Nicaragua, with a few from the Dominican Republic. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto)

(AP) — Thousands of migrants are packing shelters on Mexico’s border with the United States as an end nears to Trump-era asylum restrictions.

Numbers released Friday show illegal border crossings fell sharply in November, down 30% from a month earlier to the lowest level since February 2021.

The filing in a federal lawsuit in Louisiana gave no explanation for the drop, which came as migrants anticipated an end to a public-health rule called Title 42. Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.