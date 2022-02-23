Migrants In Mexico Square Off Against National Guard

Soldiers patrol during celebrations marking the feast day of Saint Jude, in the hamlet Plaza Vieja, in the Michoacan state of Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Mexican army has largely stopped fighting drug cartels here, instead ordering soldiers to guard the dividing lines between gang territories so they won’t invade each other’s turf — and turn a blind eye to the cartels’ illegal activities just a few hundred yards away. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

(AP) — About one hundred migrants from Haiti, Cuba and African nations threw stones and sticks at Mexican National Guard troops and immigrantion agents in the southern city of Tapachula, near the border with Guatemala. The confrontation Tuesday came amid months of complaints by migrants that processing claims for refuge, aslyum or humanitarian visas was taking too long. The National Immigration Institute said in a statement that the migrants involved in Tuesday’s protests had blocked entrances to an immigration office and insisted they be attended to, ahead of people who already had appointments. When officers tried to force them to leave a four-confrontation broke out.