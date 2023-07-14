Migrants Moved Again From TX To CA

A third bus carrying migrants has arrived in Los Angeles from Texas, on the heels of the last one, less than two weeks ago. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ office confirmed that the bus dropped off 35 migrants at Union Station Thursday. A group of organizations is offering help, resources and advice.

The L.A. Welcomes Collective told the L.A. Times the bus traveled from Brownsville, Texas. The Collective is also helping with legal issues “facilitating family reunions with loved ones residing in the region.”