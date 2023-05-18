Migrants Moved From NYC School Gym In Brooklyn After Parents Protest

Parents in New York City are claiming victory after forcing the city to remove migrants out of their school gym.

The incident is turning into a flashpoint of the immigrant surge in the U.S. Parents at P.S. 188 in Coney Island say they were never informed of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to house the migrants there and immediately began protesting in front of the school. Adams soon backed off the plan, and moved the migrants to a temporary shelter.

Adams is now casting a wide net, reportedly looking at everything that could possibly be used to house the immigrants, including at Rikers Island — the notorious jail that was shuttered last year.