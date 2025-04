Illegal immigrants with criminal histories are being swept up by federal agents and sent to a prison in El Salvador.

The state of Texas wants to know if they can transfer migrants, who are currently locked up in state prisons, there as well. Republican State Representative David Lowe says it would save the state big bucks.

The latest statistics show there are roughly six-thousand inmates, locked up in Texas, who are in the country illegally. About 100 of them are serving life sentences