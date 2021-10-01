Migrants On New Route To Europe Get Trapped Between Borders

Boshra al-Moallem, bottom left, looks out of the window as she sits in a room with her two sisters and brother-in-law at a refugee center in Bialystok, Poland, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. After enduring a decade of war in Syria, Boshra al-Moallem and her two sisters seized their chance to flee, but the journey proved terrifying and nearly deadly. Al-Moallem, originally from Homs but who displaced to Damascus by the war, is one of thousands of people who have traveled to Belarus in recent weeks and then found herself helped to cross the border with the help of Belarusian guards, something the EU considers a form of “hybrid war” waged against the bloc with the use of human lives. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

(AP) — A Syrian family seeking to escape the war in their homeland got trapped between borders on their way to Europe.

Boshra al-Moallem and her two sisters had heard about a new migration route that opened through Belarus. But the relatives became trapped at the border of Belarus and Poland for 20 days. Al-Moallem says she was was pushed back and forth between armed guards from each side in an area of swamps. She endured cold nights, mosquitoes, hunger and terrible thirst.

Thousands of people who traveled to Belarus in recent weeks have been pushed across the border by Belarusian guards. The European Union condemns the Belarusian actions as a form of “hybrid war” against the bloc.