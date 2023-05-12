Migrants Seeking Asylum Given Court Dates Into 2035

Migrants who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are getting immigration court dates more than a dozen years from now.

Some migrants who arrived entered at Brownsville, Texas on Thursday were given immigration court dates as late as 2032 and 2035 in Chicago and Florida. Others have court hearings this August in Maryland, in 2025 in New York City, and March, 2027 in Dallas.

Since they’ve been admitted to the U.S. and have court dates, the migrants can receive work permits and live and work in this country until their cases come up in court.