A group of people leave a welcome center for migrants in Brownsville, Texas, Friday, April 28, 2023. The city of Brownsville signed a disaster declaration after nearly 15,000 migrants crossed through the area, with many of them screened and released from federal custody and into the city. (AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez)

There is mounting fear in Texas border cities about next week’s end of Title-42. Its been used to expedite deportations and, without it, residents of towns like Brownsville say a surge of illegal immigration will make their communities less safe.

The Mayor pro-tem has already issued a disaster declaration as a way to address sheltering needs of illegal immigrants who have been caught, processed and released by the Border Patrol.