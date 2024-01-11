Migration-Related Ranch Damage Compensation Bill Filed By Valley Congressman

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Lower Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has introduced a bill that would compensate border county ranchers and farmers for damage done to their property resulting from ongoing migrant crossings.

In a press release, Gonzalez says the bill would provide ranchers and farmers with financial and technical assistance to repair damage to fields, fences, and infrastructure. The measure would codify into law the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program which provides similar support.

Gonzalez’s bill is being co-sponsored by fellow border representatives Henry Cuellar, Monica De La Cruz, and Tony Gonzales.