Milestone Engine Test For Starship Rocket Set For Thursday On Boca Chica

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

What SpaceX hopes will be a milestone ahead of the first orbital launch attempt of its Starship prototype is set to happen Thursday at its Starbase facility on Boca Chica Beach.

For the first time, the aeronautics giant will attempt to fire all 33 of the Raptor engines on the Super Heavy Booster of the giant rocket.

The static-fire test would follow a successful test burn of 14 of the engines that occurred in November, as well as the wet dress rehearsal that took place last month. That was the first time the fully stacked Starship and booster was fully fueled. If Thursday’s static-fire engine test is successful, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said the rocket could be ready to launch in early March.