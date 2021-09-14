Militia Leader Gets 53 Years In Minnesota Mosque Bombing

FILE - This undated file photo provided by The Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill., shows Michael Hari, a militia leader convicted of masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque, Hari is now known by her transgender identity, Emily Claire Hari. Hari, the leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group who authorities say masterminded the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque is to be sentenced Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Emily Claire Hari, who was previously known as Michael Hari and recently said she is transgender, faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison for the attack on Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center. (Ford County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
(AP) — The leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group who authorities say masterminded the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque has been sentenced to 53 years in prison for civil rights and hate crimes. Emily Claire Hari, who was previously known as Michael Hari and recently said she is transgender, was charged in the attack on Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center. No one was hurt in the bombing, but several members of the mosque community testified to the terror and trauma from the attack. They had sought a life sentence for Hari.