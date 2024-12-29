Millions At Risk Of Severe Weather As Storms Continue To Threaten South

Over 20 million people from the eastern Gulf Coast to the Carolinas are at risk of severe weather as a storm system pushes east on Sunday.

Forecasters say heavy rain, damaging winds and hail are likely from Florida to southern Virginia. At least two deaths are being blamed on tornadoes — one in Texas an the other in Mississippi — as storms swept across the region over the past few days.

A tornado watch was in effect this afternoon for parts of Georgia and both North and South Carolina. More than 45-hundred flights had been delayed or canceled across the U.S. as of midday.