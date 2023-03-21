Millions In Federal HUD Grants Coming To The Valley To Battle Homelessness

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Rio Grande Valley is on the receiving end of more than $21 million to help find homes for the homeless, and to prevent at-risk residents from becoming homeless.

The money, in the form of federal HUD grants, is being funneled through three programs, each of which provides a different tack for getting more people into affordable and safe homes.

One of the grant programs, called HOME, provides block funding to state and local governments to help create housing for low-income people. In another program, funds called Emergency Solutions Grants are used to prevent homelessness and also for emergency shelters for folks living on the street.

In announcing the allocation of the funding, Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said housing is a basic necessity that helps develop viable communities.