Millions In Flood Mitigation Grants Awarded To Rio Grande Valley

Millions of dollars in grant funding are on the way to the Rio Grande Valley that will allow work to begin on a number of major flood control projects.

The Texas General Land Office has approved nearly 24 million dollars for three key flood mitigation projects in areas that suffer repeated flooding. Almost 10 million dollars has been awarded to Hidalgo County to more than double the width of a 3-1/2-mile section of the Main Floodwater Channel, greatly increasing the channel’s capacity to carry floodwaters to the Gulf of Mexico.

Also, 10 million dollars was awarded to the city of Raymondville for drainage system improvements that will divert floodwaters and quicken their flow out of the city.

In addition, the city of Penitas will receive 4 million dollars for drainage improvements along the Tom Gill Road corridor. The money being awarded is from a 2015 application competition.