Millions Of Dollars Pour Early Into Texas Governor’s Race

FILE- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on a variety of matters at the Midland Chapter of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly's Reagan Lunch at the Bush Convention Center, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Midland, Texas. Democrat Beto O'Rourke said Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, that his campaign for Texas governor raised $7.2 million in the first six weeks of a race that could wind up as one of the nation's most expensive in 2022. At the same time, Abbott for years has shown an ability to raise millions of dollars in a matter of days from executives of some of Texas’ largest corporations and energy firms. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP, File)

(AP) — Money is pouring fast into the Texas governor’s race headlined by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Both reported massive early fundraising hauls Monday that puts the campaign on an accelerated track to become one of the nation’s most expensive in 2022.

O’Rourke says he raised $7.2 million in the weeks after entering the race in mid-November. Abbott, meanwhile, says he raised more than double that amount over the final months of 2021 and is now sitting on $65 million. Texas has no limits on campaign contributions.