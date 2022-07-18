Millions Swelter As UK Endures Its 1st Extreme Heat Warning

A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. The British government have issued their first-ever "red" warning for extreme heat. The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the U.K. Met Office, the country's weather service, said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

(AP) — Britain’s first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north.

The high heat is disrupting travel, health care and schools. London’s Kew Gardens hit 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, while Wales provisionally recorded its highest-ever temperature, recording 35.3 C (95.5 F) at Gogerddan on the west coast.

Britain’s red heat alert will last through Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). That would exceed the highest temperature ever recorded in Britain, which is 38.7 C (101.7 F).

Train companies are urging customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary because the heat is likely to warp rails and disrupt power.