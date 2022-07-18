Millions Swelter As UK Endures Its 1st Extreme Heat Warning

(AP) — Britain’s first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north.
The high heat is disrupting travel, health care and schools. London’s Kew Gardens hit 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, while Wales provisionally recorded its highest-ever temperature, recording 35.3 C (95.5 F) at Gogerddan on the west coast.
Britain’s red heat alert will last through Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). That would exceed the highest temperature ever recorded in Britain, which is 38.7 C (101.7 F).
Train companies are urging customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary because the heat is likely to warp rails and disrupt power.