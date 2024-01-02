Millions To Fund Donna Bridge Expansion Suspended

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city of Donna has suspended more than $60 million in funding that had been approved for the planned expansion of the Donna Rio Bravo International Bridge.

The vote was one of the first taken by the newly-elected majority on the Donna City Council. The McAllen Monitor reports the members cited a lack of transparency as to the specifics of the funding prior to the previous city council approving it just a little more than two months ago.

The new vote led by the newly-elected council members halts $61.2 million, most of it in revenue bonds, to pay for two additional northbound lanes to accommodate Mexican commercial truck traffic across the Donna bridge.

New Mayor David Moreno says the funds will be suspended for however long it takes to scrutinize the financing of the bridge expansion project.