NATIONAL

Milwaukee’s Violent Weekend: 24 Shot, Three Killed

A violent weekend in Milwaukee has left two dozen people shot. Milwaukee Police say 24 people were shot between late Friday and Sunday night. That tally includes a shooting that left nine people wounded Saturday, and a quadruple shooting yesterday. There was also a double shooting that saw a 17-year-old girl killed.

Milwaukee Police say they have a 22-year-old in custody in relation to the shooting that wounded nine people. There aren't any suspects in the other shootings.

